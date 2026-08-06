Kerala: BJYM march in support of PSC rank holders turns tense; police use water cannons

Thiruvananthapuram: A protest march taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in support of Public Service Commission rank holders turned tense outside the Kerala Secretariat here on Thursday after police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

The BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, organised the march expressing solidarity with a group of PSC rank holders, who have been staging a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat, demanding immediate appointments and alleging irregularities in recruitment to various government posts.