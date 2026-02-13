Idukki’s Bison Valley sees 40 acres of sunflowers replace unused paddy fields

Idukki: The sunflower fields in the Bison Valley of Idukki have blossomed, with 40 acres of blooms drawing hundreds of visitors to the high ranges. The vast floral display has become a major attraction in the district, offering a breathtaking sight that fills visitors' eyes and hearts.



Jijo Joseph Puthenveettil of Bison Valley has had a passion for farming and flowers since childhood. He planted flowering plants of various colours and shapes along the roadsides. In areas where paddy cultivation was once carried out continuously, many fields have now been left fallow due to a shortage of labourers.



With the aim of reclaiming these fallow lands, Jijo leased a paddy field in Muttukadu and began sunflower cultivation on an experimental basis. As the initiative gained significant public attention and appreciation, he expanded the cultivation to one acre of his own farmland near Bison Valley.