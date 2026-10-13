Kerala Assembly seeks withdrawal of private universities Bill, plans revised law with lower land, corpus requirements

The Kerala Assembly on October 12 passed a resolution asking the President to send back the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, so the state government can replace it with revised legislation that eases the land and financial requirements for establishing private universities.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government plans to replace the Bill passed under the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The proposed changes include reducing the minimum land requirement and endowment fund required to establish a private university. The government is also considering changes to the proposed governance structure of these institutions.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the government wanted to facilitate the establishment of private universities, deemed-to-be universities and foreign universities in Kerala. The existing Bill has remained pending for around 18 months, prompting the government to seek its return.