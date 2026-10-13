Kerala Assembly seeks withdrawal of private universities Bill, plans revised law with lower land, corpus requirements

The Kerala Assembly on October 12 passed a resolution asking the President to send back the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, so the state government can replace it with revised legislation that eases the land and financial requirements for establishing private universities.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government plans to replace the Bill passed under the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The proposed changes include reducing the minimum land requirement and endowment fund required to establish a private university. The government is also considering changes to the proposed governance structure of these institutions.
Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the government wanted to facilitate the establishment of private universities, deemed-to-be universities and foreign universities in Kerala. The existing Bill has remained pending for around 18 months, prompting the government to seek its return.
Proposed changes
The 2025 Bill prescribed a minimum land requirement of 10 acres and an endowment fund of Rs 25 crore for organisations seeking to establish private universities.
The UDF government is considering reducing these requirements to five acres and Rs 10 crore, respectively. These figures are proposed changes and have not yet become law.
The government is also considering changes to provisions governing the representation of state officials on university bodies. The 2025 Bill provided for government representatives on the governing council, executive council and academic council. The proposed legislation is expected to reconsider these requirements and give private universities greater autonomy in academic and administrative matters. The final provisions will depend on the new Bill.
Return of Bill
The Bill was passed by the Kerala Assembly in March 2025 and sent to the Governor the following month. It was subsequently reserved for the President's consideration under Article 200 of the Constitution.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought clarifications on provisions relating to land ownership, possession rights, security and fixed deposits, according to reports on the Assembly proceedings. The legislation remained pending while these issues were examined.
The Assembly's October 12 resolution sought the Bill's return so the state could replace it with revised legislation. The move also triggered a procedural dispute over whether the Assembly could seek the return of a Bill that had already been reserved for the President.
Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the constitutional validity of the procedure, while Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan ruled that the resolution was admissible. The Assembly subsequently passed it.
Government plans wider framework for higher education
The state government has said it wants a framework that can accommodate private universities, deemed-to-be universities and foreign universities in Kerala. It is examining legislation in other states as it prepares the revised Bill.