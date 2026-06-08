Kerala aspirants duped by fake foreign doctorate offers, lose up to ₹2.5 lakh

KOCHI: Fraudulent consultancies claiming to offer honorary doctorates from foreign universities for hefty sums are increasingly targeting people in Kerala, raising concerns over a growing online scam network.

The racket, operating mainly through social media platforms, allegedly promises honorary doctorate degrees from “internationally reputed universities” for amounts ranging from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. Investigators and cyber experts warn that the scam preys on people seeking social recognition and public prestige.

Recently, a Kochi resident allegedly lost around Rs 1.5 lakh after falling victim to one such scam. However, he chose not to file a police complaint fearing that public exposure of the incident could affect his reputation, sources said.

Police officers said reluctance among victims to come forward remains the biggest challenge in cracking down on such networks.

“Many victims do not want others to know they paid money for honorary doctorates. Because of the embarrassment and fear of reputational damage, several cases go unreported,” a senior officer said.

According to information that has emerged, swindlers first attract victims through sponsored advertisements on social media. Once a person clicks on the advertisement, the operators collect personal details including phone numbers and addresses before contacting them directly.

“They convince people that receiving an honorary doctorate is easy and assure them that social service experience or academic credentials are not necessary,” an officer familiar with similar complaints said.

The scammers allegedly send photographs and videos of past “convocations” and certificates to make the offer appear genuine. In many cases, victims are reportedly told that the degree will be conferred by reputed foreign universities at grand functions attended by celebrities and dignitaries.

The callers usually claim that the consultancy operates from Delhi and insist that they do not have branches in Kerala. They allegedly tell victims that hundreds of employees work at their “head office” and even share videos purportedly showing office spaces to gain credibility.

After initial conversations, the fraudsters ask applicants to submit detailed biodata, photographs and profiles of their achievements. Advance payment is then demanded for “processing”, “international documentation” and “convocation arrangements”. “In many cases, once the money is transferred, victims either receive fake certificates or are blocked by swindlers,” the officer said.

Police and higher education experts have urged people to verify whether the foreign universities offering honorary doctorates are officially recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or relevant accreditation agencies abroad.

“People should verify the authenticity of both the university and the consultancy through official websites before making any payment,” a cybercrime officer warned.

Modus operandi

Fraudsters use social media ads to lure people with promises of honorary doctorates from foreign universities, collect personal details, show fake certificates and ceremony videos, and demand Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh as processing and convocation fees

The shame game

Investigators say most victims avoid filing complaints fearing embarrassment and reputational damage, making it difficult to trace organised fraud networks operating mainly through online platforms and claiming links with offices outside Kerala

This story has been written by Jose K Joseph.