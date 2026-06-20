Kerala announces Rs 100-crore Knowledge Valley to boost higher education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acknowledging the large-scale migration of students from Kerala as a major concern, the first budget of the UDF government has resolved to transform the state into a premier destination for higher education.

The budget has proposed the establishment of a Rs 100-crore world-class higher education hub — ‘Kerala Knowledge Valley’ — aimed at bringing together the most contemporary academic programmes, state-of-the-art research parks and dynamic centres of excellence under one umbrella.

“Guided by a specialised legislative framework, this educational metropolis will be designed to attract leading universities — dominating both global and national rankings, as well as world-renowned legacy universities,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.