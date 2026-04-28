Kerala aligns with six-year norm for Class 1 admissions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be an indication that the state is moving towards implementing the National Education Policy, the general education department is actively considering fixing the minimum age of Class 1 admission to six years. The SCERT has made a recommendation to this effect before the state government.

While the current system in the state allows students who have completed five years to join Class One, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) suggested that only those students who have completed six years should be admitted to the same. A report stating the recommendation has been sent by the council to the general education secretary, which will, however, require more discussions before a final decision. The changes are not likely to be implemented in 2026-27, sources said.

If the suggestion gets approval from the government, at least one lakh students will be out of Class 1 for one year, bringing in a need for a formal bridging alternative. The report, thereby, suggests setting up an extra ‘Balvatika’ class for students in the 5-6 age group.

The report also states that raising this age bar across the country, in line with the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 arrangement of classes, is aimed at ensuring consistent education quality for students.

In addition to this, the potential change is also likely to bring in temporary crises in designations of teachers, funding for schools, school-level distribution of resources, etc.

Till recently the state was reluctant to implement the National Education Policy. Following which the state had faced shortage of central funds.