Kerala: 30-foot-tall eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 2,800 plants set up in Malappuram

Malappuram: Adding a unique charm to Christmas celebrations, a giant Christmas tree made entirely of organic flowering plants has been set up at Chungathara in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The 30-foot-tall tree, with a circumference of around eight feet, has been erected in front of a coconut company at Kuttimunda, drawing widespread public attention.



The Christmas tree has been beautifully crafted using around 2,800 organic flowering plants, making it a rare and eco-friendly attraction. Unlike conventional artificial decorations, the tree has been created by planting and nurturing organic saplings, blending festive spirit with a strong message of environmental responsibility.

