Kerala: 30-foot-tall eco-friendly Christmas tree made of 2,800 plants set up in Malappuram
Malappuram: Adding a unique charm to Christmas celebrations, a giant Christmas tree made entirely of organic flowering plants has been set up at Chungathara in Malappuram district of Kerala.
The 30-foot-tall tree, with a circumference of around eight feet, has been erected in front of a coconut company at Kuttimunda, drawing widespread public attention.
The Christmas tree has been beautifully crafted using around 2,800 organic flowering plants, making it a rare and eco-friendly attraction. Unlike conventional artificial decorations, the tree has been created by planting and nurturing organic saplings, blending festive spirit with a strong message of environmental responsibility.
Company owner Pappachan Munduvayal said the massive structure was the result of the collective effort of nearly 15 people. He noted that the idea of creating a green and organic Christmas tree had been a long-cherished dream shared by both the management and employees, which has now turned into reality.
The towering tree has become a major attraction for locals, families and passersby, with many stopping to capture photographs and selfies. The initiative has also gained traction on social media for its innovative and sustainable approach to Christmas celebrations.
Christmas falls on December 25th every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.
On this occasion, families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing Christmas carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season. Churches hold special prayers, creating an atmosphere of faith and hope. The festival is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm and holds special significance for Christians.