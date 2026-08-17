Kentucky Governor calls for end to Electoral College

Washington: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called for abolishing the US Electoral College and directly electing the President and Vice-President, saying that the current system leaves most states outside the Presidential campaign.

Beshear, a Democrat considering a possible 2028 White House run, said on Sunday that candidates should have to seek support across the country instead of concentrating their campaigns on a handful of competitive states.

"I certainly think it's time," he told the CBS News.