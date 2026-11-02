Kentucky English teacher wins $25,000 award after using rap battles to teach essay writing

Dr Tyler Saylor, an English teacher at Harlan High School in Kentucky, has received the Milken Educator Award and an unrestricted cash prize of $25,000 for his approach to teaching writing, which includes turning argumentative essays into rap performances.

The award was announced during a school assembly on October 28, 2026, making Saylor the first recipient from Harlan Independent School District. He teaches English to students in Grades 11 and 12.

According to the Milken Family Foundation, 98% of Saylor’s students achieved proficient or distinguished scores in on-demand writing assessments in 2025. His classroom approach focuses on helping students develop arguments, communicate ideas clearly and strengthen their individual writing styles.