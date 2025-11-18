Kendriya Vidyalaya inaugurated in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir

On Sunday, November 16, Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the newly sanctioned Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ramkot, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, stating that the school will boost education in the region.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions of India encouraged professors to participate in the Union Government's initiatives to support schoolchildren's innovation and potential startups, PTI reports.

"The establishment of the Kendriya Vidyalaya will give a boost to education and provide uninterrupted quality education to the children of residents, apart from the wards of security personnel posted in Ramkot," the minister said in his address after the inauguration of the school in his native constituency.

About 200 students have already registered for the 2025-26 academic year at the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Ramkot, in classes one through five, with 40 students per class.

The KV Ramkot is now housed in a temporary facility on the grounds of the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ramkot.

Singh urged the audience, particularly parents of students aged 10 to 17, to apply for Department of Science and Technology scholarships and grant schemes such as INSPIRE-MANAK and INSPIRE Scholarship (SHE), as well as the Vigyan Jyoti Scheme for girls in classes 11 and 12, all of which provide scholarship grants and mentoring to meritorious students.