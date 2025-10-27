Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Delhi collaborate to boost STEM education

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.
This marks the first-ever collaboration between KVS and any IIT for a STEM outreach programme.
The agreement formalises the ongoing engagement between the two institutions in various capacities and aims to make science learning more interactive and application-driven.
Under the partnership, students from Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi-NCR will be encouraged to participate in IIT Delhi’s SciTech Spins Lecture Series, organised by the Office of Academic Outreach and New Initiatives.
The series, which completed eight sessions this year, has already seen participation from nearly 3,000 KV students across Classes 9 to 12.
As part of the MoU, IIT Delhi faculty and students will also conduct outreach sessions in KV schools to inspire young learners to explore STEM careers.
These sessions will cover emerging technologies, advances in STEM, and innovative teaching methodologies to strengthen classroom learning.
The collaboration also includes a feedback mechanism to assess the programme’s impact. Insights from students and teachers will help IIT Delhi refine and improve future initiatives.
The institute described the partnership as a significant step towards nurturing scientific curiosity at an early age and equipping both students and educators to meet evolving challenges in STEM education.