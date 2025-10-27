Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Delhi collaborate to boost STEM education

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education among school students and provide professional development opportunities for teachers.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between KVS and any IIT for a STEM outreach programme.

The agreement formalises the ongoing engagement between the two institutions in various capacities and aims to make science learning more interactive and application-driven.