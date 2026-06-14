Medical student on 15-day leave amid Pranit More viral clip controversy



The controversy is linked to viral clips from a stand-up comedy show featuring comedian Pranit More. On Saturday, More publicly addressed the backlash in an emotional video shared on Instagram, admitting he had made a mistake during a crowd-work interaction.

"Hello, so I wanted to talk about this for a long time but my Instagram got suspended. You all must have seen my crowd work video for which I am getting a lot of hate and I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away," More said.

Calling it a "lapse in judgement," the comedian added, "If I wanted, I could have stopped him there, or I could have taken a stand, but what I couldn't do. I gave him a platform because of which these things escalated. So those who have been hurt because of this, I want to apologise to all of them."

More also confirmed that he is cooperating with authorities in the ongoing case.