Kejriwal urges parents, students to join Jantar Mantar protest after Wangchuk shifted to hospital

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to citizens to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to hospital by Delhi Police, urging them to stand with those fasting for reforms in the examination system.

The appeal came hours after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Following his removal from the protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he would continue the agitation by beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.