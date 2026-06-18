Kejriwal attacks Centre over Telegram ban

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised the Centre over its reported measures to prevent examination paper leaks, alleging that the government lacked the intent to dismantle the networks responsible for recurring exam scams.

In a video posted on his X account, Kejriwal questioned the effectiveness of the government's actions, including the reported temporary restriction on Telegram ahead of the NEET re-examination and earlier announcements regarding enhanced security arrangements for the transportation of question papers.

"First, IAF planes, now Telegram ban. This government is a total comedy circus," Kejriwal said in the video.

Questioning the effectiveness of the measures, he added, "Paper leaks will never stop. First, they said they would use helicopters to transfer papers, and now there is a Telegram ban. How will paper leaks be stopped with these measures?"

Kejriwal alleged that the authorities were unwilling to act against those involved in the paper leak racket because of the scale of money allegedly generated through such activities.

"They don't want to stop it. They don't have the intention to stop paper leaks. I have already highlighted the fact that the business of paper leaks involves thousands of crores and the money reaches the top ranks," he claimed.

Making further allegations, the former Delhi Chief Minister asserted that funds generated through paper leak operations were allegedly being used for political purposes.

"Now, the buying of MPs and MLAs is being done with whose money? TMC MPs and MPs in Maharashtra are being bought with the money they get from the paper leak business," Kejriwal alleged.

He further claimed that the alleged nexus would continue unless there was large-scale public resistance.

"If they stop this business, how will they get this money? This business will not stop until and unless people come out on the streets to change the whole system," he said.

(ANI)