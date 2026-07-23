Kejriwal questions PM Modi's response to NEET controversy, seeks Pradhan's resignation



Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister's announcement was not what students had sought and accused the Centre of attempting to mislead them. He claimed that India already had fast-track courts for several categories of cases, including rape and POCSO matters, and alleged that many such courts either do not hold hearings or take longer than regular courts.

Kejriwal further alleged that the government was trying to protect Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan instead of addressing students' demand for his resignation. He also claimed that students protesting over the issue had been subjected to lathi-charge, tear gas and other police action, alleging that several had suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in hospitals.