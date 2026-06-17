PM Narendra Modi flags safety of Indian seafarers in Strait of Hormuz during high-level meeting with Donald Trump

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Signalling a significant diplomatic pivot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump for bilateral talks in France on Wednesday, with discussions covering regional security, maritime stability and developments in West Asia.

During the high-level meeting, PM Modi commended Trump for his leadership efforts aimed at restoring peace in West Asia and underscored the importance of ensuring the free flow of global trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting India's strategic stakes in global maritime pathways, the Prime Minister advocated for enhanced cooperation. "Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation, and we should work together on this issue. Hundreds of lakhs of seafarers are performing their duties across the world, including in the Strait of Hormuz. The security of Indian seafarers is equally important," PM Modi said.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, President Trump said India has an important role to play in West Asia and expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership.

Emphasising New Delhi's geopolitical influence under the current administration, the US President noted, "India has a big role in West Asia as long as Prime Minister Modi is the leader," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to strengthening economic ties between the two countries, highlighting India's investments in the United States.

Lauding the scale of Indian commercial footprints in the American market, Trump observed, "Prime Minister Modi is building a lot in the United States. He is spending a lot of money in the US," Trump said during the bilateral meeting in France.

Trump also underscored his personal rapport with the Indian Prime Minister, saying, "I just want to say he has been my friend for a long time. It's great to be with you. Thank you very much."

The two leaders met on Tuesday, exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a gathering of G7 leaders, marking their first in-person encounter in 16 months.

This diplomatic interface follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, as the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The two leaders last met in person at the White House in February 2025, weeks after Trump's second inauguration. After that, the ties became strained due to Trump's imposition of tariffs on India and later his claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict last year following Operation Sindoor.