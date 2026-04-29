Kedman Global expands personalised learning in schools nationwide

Christian Wetell, Global CEO, Kedman Global & Executive Vice President and Head of International Operations at Kunskapsskolan Education, added, "The KED Program has been implemented across multiple countries and education systems, each with its own context and requirements. Its strength lies in combining a clearly defined structure for goal-setting and follow-up with the ability to adapt to local environments. In India, this approach is being introduced with the same approach of retaining the core framework while aligning it with how schools operate. The objective is to support schools in delivering learning in a more consistent, transparent, and measurable manner over time."