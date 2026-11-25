The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has proposed introducing a digital identity verification system similar to Digi Yatra and conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as part of reforms to the medical entrance examination.

The proposals were presented by KEA Executive Director H Prasanna during a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, higher education department officials and Nandan Nilekani, chairman of the Centre's high-powered examination reform task force, according to Medical Dialogues.

KEA has suggested using existing infrastructure at engineering and technical institutions across the country to conduct NEET-UG in CBT mode, instead of selecting a private company through tenders. It has also proposed involving the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in identifying engineering colleges that could serve as examination centres.

Citing AICTE's Approval Process Handbook for 2024-27, the KEA presentation noted that engineering undergraduate and diploma institutions are required to maintain a minimum computer-to-student ratio of 1:10.

Based on AICTE's state-wise data for 2025-26, KEA estimated that the proposed network could cover 6,754 institutions, with an estimated student strength of 74.6 lakh and a theoretical capacity of around 7.46 lakh computer nodes.

For implementing CBT, KEA has recommended that AICTE conduct a nationwide survey of functional and non-functional computers, internet connectivity, backup facilities and technical manpower available at institutions. It has also suggested conducting pilot examinations in selected states to assess network performance, security, technical support and contingency arrangements.

The recommendations come amid ongoing discussions on reforms to NEET-UG following the paper leak controversy. The high-powered task force headed by Nilekani has been examining measures to reduce student pressure and improve the examination system.

Several states have also suggested giving weightage to Class 12 board examination marks in medical admissions and allowing candidates to appear for NEET-UG more than once a year.

The Centre has extended the six-member task force's tenure until January 2027. The panel has received more than 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, experts, industry organisations and examination bodies, and is expected to finalise its recommendations following further consultations.