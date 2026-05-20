KEA asks CBSE, CISCE students to update Class 12 marks via DigiLocker, warns KCET results may be withheld

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has directed students from CBSE, CISCE and other non-Karnataka boards appearing for UGCET 2026 to immediately update their Class 12 marks through DigiLocker integration, warning that failure to do so could lead to withholding of KCET results.

According to an official KEA notification, candidates must log in to the KEA portal and enable DigiLocker permission so their marks can be fetched automatically and used for merit determination. The authority clarified that there is no provision for manual entry of marks or physical submission of marksheets.

The advisory applies specifically to students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE/ICSE), and other state boards outside Karnataka.

KEA has instructed candidates to complete the process immediately through the official portal, KEA CET portal.

The authority stated that candidates who fail to update their Class 12 marks online may have their UGCET 2026 results withheld.

The move comes as KEA prepares the merit list and result processing for admissions to undergraduate professional courses including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary sciences across Karnataka institutions.