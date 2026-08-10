KC Venugopal writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over alleged police brutality on NEET candidates

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS): Congress MP K.C. Venugopal wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, urging him to "direct" the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making a statement in the House, regarding the police action against students demonstrators during the July 20 NEET protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
In his letter to the Speaker, Venugopal raised concerns over what he described as reports of police brutality and the disproportionate use of force, including the alleged firing of pellet guns, against students and young protesters in the national capital.
"I am writing to draw your attention to the deeply distressing reports of police brutality and the disproportionate use of force, including the firing of pellet guns, against protesting students and youth in Delhi. The heavy-handed action by the law enforcement agencies against young citizens exercising their democratic rights is a matter of grave national concern that demands immediate parliamentary scrutiny," Venugopal said in his letter.
Sharing the letter on X, the Congress leader said that the Council of Ministers, of which the Home Minister is a senior member, is collectively responsible to the people of the country and, therefore, has a constitutional obligation to answer before Parliament.
"Our Constitution clearly states that the Council of Ministers (of which he is a senior member) are collectively responsible to the people of the country. It is, therefore, his Constitutional obligation to give a statement on this matter in Parliament. He must be compelled to speak on this issue in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal said.
The Congress MP further pointed out that the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which he alleged were "at the forefront of the violence against students", come under the administrative jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.
"This foundational principle of our parliamentary democracy ensures that the Executive remains entirely answerable to the Legislature for every action taken under its command. Consequently, it is the clear constitutional duty of the Home Minister to appear before this House and answer for the actions of the police force under his Ministry's jurisdiction," he stated.
Venugopal also invoked Articles 77 and 75 of the Constitution, arguing that the Speaker has the authority to ensure the presence of the Home Minister in the House to address the issue.
The Congress MP said that by invoking the mandate of Article 77 read in conjunction with Article 75, the Chair "holds the authority to direct the Home Minister to attend the House".
"If the Minister does not present himself voluntarily to address a matter of such magnitude, it becomes the duty of the Speaker to ensure his presence to uphold the sanctity of parliamentary accountability," he said.
"Therefore, on behalf of the Opposition, I earnestly urge you to exercise your inherent powers under these provisions of the Constitution and direct the Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs to immediately come to the House. He must be compelled to make a comprehensive statement and answer questions on the floor regarding the police atrocities and the use of pellet guns against the youth and students in Delhi," Venugopal added.
The Congress MP concluded his letter by expressing hope that the Speaker would take prompt action on the matter and uphold what he termed the democratic traditions and principles of parliamentary accountability.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.