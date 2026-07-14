KC Maloo, champion of Rajasthani culture and language, passes away

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) Former Veena Cassettes founder and noted cultural patron KC Maloo, widely regarded as one of the foremost champions of Rajasthani language, folk music and cultural heritage, passed away after a heart attack late Monday night. He was 80.
His last rites will be performed on Tuesday at 4.30 p.m. The funeral procession will commence from his residence, Maloo House, Shanti Path, Parshvanath Colony, Nirman Nagar, Jaipur, and proceed to Purani Chungi Moksha Dham.
Born in 1946 in Sujangarh, Churu district, KC Maloo devoted his life to the preservation and promotion of Rajasthan’s rich cultural traditions.
Through Veena Cassettes, he recorded and distributed thousands of Rajasthani folk songs, devotional compositions, and cultural performances, helping preserve the state's musical heritage while providing a platform to countless emerging artists.
A committed advocate for the recognition of the Rajasthani language, Maloo remained actively associated with the long-standing movement to include Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.
He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a delegation advocating for the language's official recognition.
One of his most significant contributions came during Rajasthan's severe drought in 1987, when he organised the historic 'Lata Mangeshkar Night' in Jaipur. The concert raised approximately Rs 1.01 crore for drought relief. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar performed without charging any fee, while renowned artists Mohammed Aziz, Nitin Mukesh, and Usha Mangeshkar also participated.
For his outstanding contributions to art and culture, KC Maloo received several prestigious recognitions, including the Samagra Kala Sadhana Award and the Dagar Gharana Award.
The Government of Rajasthan also honoured him with the Rajasthan Ratna Award in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to preserving and promoting Rajasthani music, language, and folk traditions over several decades. Just a week before his passing, Maloo had met former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
The passing of KC Maloo has drawn heartfelt tributes from leaders and members of the cultural fraternity across the country. Among those expressing condolences were Grammy Award-winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several eminent personalities from the fields of art, literature, and social service. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt described Maloo as an unparalleled patron of folk music whose contribution would be remembered for generations.
Ashok Gehlot noted that he had met Maloo only a week earlier and said his lifelong dedication to music gave Rajasthani songs a distinct identity across India and around the world.
MLA Gopal Sharma described Maloo's life as an extraordinary example of selfless public service and cultural dedication carried out without government assistance. Maloo conducted extensive research on traditional Rajasthani wedding songs and compiled 221 songs into two comprehensive volumes, regarded as one of the world's largest documented collections of wedding songs.
Published in Hindi, English, and Rajasthani, the collection was further preserved through 24 audio-video CDs. Over his lifetime, he prepared manuscripts and audio recordings of more than 5,000 Rajasthani folk songs, creating an enduring archive for future generations. Through iconic albums featuring classics such as Ghoomar, Cheermi, and Kangasiyo, he brought Rajasthan's folk traditions to audiences across India and abroad.
He also established Sur-Sangam, a leading institution dedicated to indigenous music, and strengthened Veena Music as one of the country's most respected platforms for Rajasthani folk music.
Working alongside legendary composer Naushad, he played a pivotal role in elevating the stature of Rajasthani folk music by bringing together celebrated artists from across the nation.
KC Maloo leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of cultural preservation, artistic excellence, and unwavering commitment to Rajasthan's language and folk traditions. His contributions will continue to inspire generations of artists, researchers, and cultural enthusiasts.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.