KC Maloo, champion of Rajasthani culture and language, passes away

The passing of KC Maloo has drawn heartfelt tributes from leaders and members of the cultural fraternity across the country. Among those expressing condolences were Grammy Award-winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several eminent personalities from the fields of art, literature, and social service. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt described Maloo as an unparalleled patron of folk music whose contribution would be remembered for generations.