Kavitha's Telangana Jagruthi to unite government teachers’ unions, march for their rights

Telangana Jagruthi, the social and cultural organisation instated by suspended Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader and Member of Legislative Corporation K Kavitha, continues to expand its reach into employee associations.

Kavitha is also reportedly preparing a statewide yatra to collect feedback on public issues, The New Indian Express reports.

According to sources, Jagruthi is planning to form a Telangana State Government Teachers' Association to fight for teachers' rights and entitlements. Discussions are also underway over whether to form separate associations for teachers and employees, or to combine them under a single umbrella.

Kavitha is said to be striving to bring together various teachers' unions, which are currently divided by ideological and organizational differences. She is also looking into discussions with organisations outside the Joint Action Committee (JAC) structure to form a larger front.

The proposed authority will prioritise requests such as abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), clearing arrears and drought allowances, announcing a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and settling retirement dues.

It will also address challenges impacting teachers at Gurukul, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Adarsha, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) schools.

A state-level ad hoc committee is anticipated to be formed soon, and The BRS leader is expected to make an official statement shortly. Kavitha has also led protests previously, requesting increased reservations for Backward Classes.