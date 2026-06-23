Kavi Dula Kaag School sees admissions close early in Vadodara

Gandhinagar: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the statewide Shala Praveshotsav is being organised by the Education Department of the Government of Gujarat from 23rd June to 25th June 25.

With the noble aim of ensuring that no child eligible for admission to primary school is deprived of the right to education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, initiated Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelvani Rath Yatra in 2003.



According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the initiative has played a key role in bringing children into the mainstream of education. However, this time, even before the beginning of Shala Praveshotsav , all admission seats at Kavi Dula Kaag Government Primary School in Vadodara have already been filled, with a 'No Admission' board displayed outside the main gate of the school.



When it comes to quality education, it's often private schools that come to mind. However, Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School in Vadodara stands as a notable example of excellence in government education. Established in 2010 and managed by Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, the school has earned a great reputation for consistent academic performance, modern infrastructure, and a holistic approach to student development.