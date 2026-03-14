KAU scientists make a fruitful leap in research

Compiled in 2024 to reduce time required for data analysis and interpretation, the STATOBERRY's RAISINS has now grown to be the choicest platform for researchers in Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions and even the agri-based institutions in Nepal.



“The institutions in India, like ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research and the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Haryana, as well as 62 institutions that come under the Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC), have adopted our product. State agricultural universities are already on board with us,” says Pratheesh.

It has users from institutions like the US Department of Agriculture and has received expressions of interest from the University of Idaho.



The technology, which is making ripples worldwide, for reducing the time of research data analysis from months to just seconds, is a hybrid with AI integrated into core data analytics.