Thinkers from Nepal & India to gather at Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival

Kathmandu, Jun 4 (PTI): The fourth edition of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), bringing together leading voices from literature, culture, cinema, music, diplomacy and academia among others, will be held in Nepal's Lalitpur district on June 6 and 7.
Former prime minister Sushila Karki, who was also the first woman chief justice of Nepal, will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.
The central theme of the festival will be "Beyond Borders: South Asian Literature in a changing world", according to the organisers.
"The festival will explore how literature, culture, art, spirituality and creative imagination can help build a more connected and compassionate South Asia," said Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of the KLF.
"Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival is a celebration of literature, culture, music, poetry and civilisational friendship," Parida said.
"Through this platform we hope to further strengthen the long-standing literary and cultural ties between Nepal, India and South Asia while also opening new avenues for dialogue with the world," she added.
Various eminent personalities, including singer and actress Ila Arun, author Pratibha Ray, spiritual thinker Acharya Prashant, acclaimed actor, lyricist, and writer Piyush Mishra, and noted writer and filmmaker Raj Shekhar, are scheduled to take part.
The two-day event will feature conversations, panel discussions, poetry recitation, musical performances, cultural sessions and dialogue on civilisational relations.
The KLF, based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is one of India's leading literary and cultural festivals.
(PTI)
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