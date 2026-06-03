Statewide KATHIRU agri clubs to nurture student farmers in 2,500 schools, backed by Rs 10,000 each

Keralam: Agricultural Minister T Siddique, on Wednesday, announced that KATHIRU (Kerala Agriculture Technology Heritage and Innovation for Rural Understanding) Agricultural Clubs will be formed in all government and aided schools of the state.

This will also help in the implementation of modern alternatives like 'Horticulture Therapy' for the mental stress students face in today's world. The clubs will see 20-25 students passionate about agriculture, with one student and one teacher each as nodal officers to monitor its day-to-day activities.

Financial support of Rs 10,000 will be provided to 2500 schools in the state, as the first phase of this project. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will inaugurate the state-level observation of the World Environment Day activities at the Secretariat on Friday, Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced here on Wednesday.

The event, which is being organised by the Agriculture Department with the cooperation of the General Education Department, will see saplings being planted in all schools across the state.

Five selected student farmers will also be honoured by the Chief Minister in the ceremony. In a move to address the impact of climate change in all sectors of the state, the minister said that the department is planning activities that will foster the mutual bond between the agriculture and environment sectors. Siddique urged the students, farmers, and common public to wholeheartedly participate in the same.

Agriculture Development Department Director Sriram Venkitaraman, who is an accused in the car accident that resulted in the death of journalist KM Basheer, also took part alongside the Agriculture Minister T Siddique in the press meet, which sparked a row here.

While Sriram came unannounced and sat alongside the minister in the midst of the press meet, journalists expressed their dissent at the IAS officer, who is an accused in the death of their former colleague, being part of the same. When the minister tried to diffuse the situation and continued the press meet, some journalists initiated a walkout, which led to the Civil Service officer stepping down by self.

The issue took place in 2019, when Sriram Venkitaraman was travelling along with his friend Wafa Firoz when the car hit Basheer due to reported drunken driving. Even though suspended soon after the incident, he was later reinstated to the service in March 2020.