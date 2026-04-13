Kaspersky, KidZania launch Cyber Investigation Centre to teach kids online safety

A new interactive cybersecurity learning space has been launched at KidZania Mumbai, aimed at teaching children how to navigate the digital world safely through hands-on experiences and real world simulations.

The Kaspersky Cyber Investigation Centre, located at KidZania in R City Mall, Ghatkopar, introduces children aged six and above to cybersecurity concepts through role-play activities. Designed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the centre places children in the role of cyber investigators, where they learn to identify and respond to online threats such as phishing, identity theft, and cyberbullying.

The initiative comes at a time when children are increasingly exposed to digital devices. In India, over 80% of children have access to mobile devices by the age of 14, using them for entertainment, communication, and education. This growing digital exposure has made early cybersecurity awareness essential.

At the centre, children participate in guided simulations using Kaspersky’s security tools. They work at dedicated stations, analyse scenarios, and solve digital cases within a structured session designed to build critical thinking and responsible online behaviour. Each session accommodates a small group of participants, ensuring an interactive and focused learning environment.

“Through a playful, immersive experience, children in India can step into the role of Cyber Investigators, learning about the most common risks of the digital world and discovering the best cybersecurity tools that help protect our digital lives. This is what the cyber heroes of tomorrow will look like,” said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

He added that cybersecurity is not just a technical issue but a human one, stressing the importance of equipping children with the skills needed to stay safe online from an early age.

Highlighting the collaboration, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer at KidZania India, said the partnership aims to convert parental concerns about digital safety into meaningful learning experiences. He noted that the initiative will help children become more confident and responsible users of technology.

The experience is designed as a 20-minute session, where children wear uniforms, complete missions, and receive rewards upon successful completion, reinforcing learning through engagement. Participants also receive a personalised Cyber Investigator card as a recognition of their achievement.

The launch event featured participation from senior leadership, media, and influencers, and included KidZania’s signature activities such as performances and a ceremonial inauguration. As part of the partnership, visitors will also receive trial subscriptions and offers on Kaspersky products, extending cybersecurity awareness beyond the experience centre.

The initiative reflects a growing focus on digital literacy and safety, positioning cybersecurity education as an essential life skill for the next generation.