Kashmir Women’s Organisation to spearhead intensified anti-drug campaign under Nasha Mukt Bharat

Srinagar (IANS): The Kashmir Women's Organisation (KWO) has said the organisation will significantly intensify its campaign against drug addiction by placing women at the forefront of awareness, prevention and rehabilitation efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.
Speaking to IANS on Saturday, KWO Chairperson Darakhshan Hassan Bhat, a PhD scholar, said that the KWO will expand awareness programmes, strengthen family support systems, facilitate counselling and rehabilitation through experts, and encourage women struggling with substance abuse to seek treatment without fear or social stigma.
"The Lieutenant Governor, during the Gender Equity Fellowship event, asked us what we were doing under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. We have already organised awareness drives and community outreach programmes, but now the time has come to accelerate our efforts," she said.
Emphasising the wider social impact of drug abuse, Bhat said women are often the worst affected by addiction either directly or as mothers, daughters, wives and sisters of those battling substance abuse. She said empowering women is crucial to building stronger families and communities capable of resisting the menace of drugs.
She added that women have the potential to become powerful agents of social change and must play a leading role in the fight against addiction.
Referring to the government's 100 days Nasha Mukt Abhiyan initiative, she said thousands of women had participated, and KWO is now preparing a comprehensive action plan to further strengthen its contribution in the coming months.
Highlighting the organisation's achievements, Bhat said, "The KWO has directly engaged more than 20,000 women and reached over eight million people through digital platforms. The creation of a strong network of women leaders is one of the organisation's biggest accomplishments."
She said that the KWO promotes women's leadership through initiatives such as the Gender Equity Fellowship, which equips participants with skills in leadership, communication, constitutional awareness, public policy, digital literacy and community engagement.
She also highlighted the role of the Darakshan Sitaray podcast and social media platforms in amplifying positive narratives, countering misinformation and encouraging women to assume leadership roles.
Acknowledging challenges such as domestic violence, limited opportunities and social barriers, Bhat said the organisation continues to address these issues through awareness campaigns, mentorship, leadership training and grassroots outreach, particularly in rural and remote areas.
Outlining KWO's future roadmap, she said the organisation aims to expand its grassroots presence, promote women's entrepreneurship, enhance digital literacy and increase women's participation in decision-making over the next five years, while making the fight against drug addiction one of its central priorities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.