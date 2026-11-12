Kashmir women's organisation holds seminar on women's role in education

Kashmir Women’s Organisation (KWO), in collaboration with Makhdoomia Model High School in Warpora, Sopore, organised a seminar to mark National Education Day, focusing on the contributions of women to education and their role in shaping society.

The seminar brought together students and teachers, who shared their views on how women have expanded access to education, encouraged learning and created opportunities for future generations. Dr Darakshan Hassan Bhat attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhat recalled the contributions of prominent women from Indian and Kashmiri history, including Savitribai Phule, Pandita Ramabai, Lal Ded, Habba Khatoon and Arnimal. She spoke about their influence on society and the importance of recognising women's contributions to education, intellectual life and cultural development.

She also referred to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister, whose emphasis on inclusive education and unity in diversity remains relevant to the country's educational development. Dr Bhat said people across caste, gender, religion and community had contributed to India's progress.

The discussion also covered India's literacy journey since Independence. Dr Bhat referred to the significant rise in female literacy over the decades and the role of government schemes and education policies in expanding opportunities for girls and women.

In Jammu and Kashmir, growing awareness and access to educational opportunities have contributed to greater participation of women in different fields, she said.

The seminar also encouraged students to learn about women whose work influenced education and society across generations. Participants discussed the need to recognise these contributions and support greater participation of women in the region's educational and social development.

KWO said it would continue organising initiatives to promote women's education, awareness and empowerment, and provide platforms for discussions on social and educational issues.