Kashmir schools asked to screen all books to identify objectionable content

Srinagar: Authorities have ordered a comprehensive screening of all books in schools and coaching institutions in Kashmir to ensure that no publication contains inappropriate or objectionable content.

The move comes after certain books and literature containing anti-national and separatist content were circulated in the educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All Heads of Institutions (HOI) of government schools, recognised private schools and coaching institutions operating within the jurisdiction of the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), are hereby directed to conduct a comprehensive screening of all books available (recently acquired or older publications) in their respective jurisdictions, including offices, classrooms, staffrooms and school library," a DSEK circular said.