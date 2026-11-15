Kashmir's young innovators embrace AI for smarter future, develop solutions to simplify tasks



Hina Gojwari, Founder of EMLi AI, said the focus is on equipping students with practical skills that can improve their future employment prospects.

"Our effort is to ensure that when students graduate from college, they have access to a practical platform and the skills that can help them secure employment. We are trying to develop capabilities that make students industry-ready," she said.

From developing AI-powered compliance solutions for professionals to introducing children to coding and hands-on technology projects, these initiatives highlight how young innovators in Kashmir are exploring emerging technologies and creating opportunities for the future.