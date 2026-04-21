Youth services department hosts Spring Art Festival in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the arrival of spring with the Spring Art Festival 2026 at the Botanical Garden on Tuesday.

It witnessed the attendance of childrens from different schools of the Union Territory. It also marked the presentation of different cultural performances by the school children and other organisations.

From musical performances to a Kashmiri Rouf dance presentation, the Spring Art Festival was a beautiful cultural representation of the valley.

