Kashmir Medical College MBBS Approval Row: AIMSA seeks JP Nadda's intervention as November 16 deadline nears

Srinagar: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has appealed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda to intervene in the pending Letter of Permission (LoP) issue concerning Kashmir Medical College, Srinagar, warning that continued uncertainty could affect the academic future of more than 100 medical aspirants.

In a statement issued ahead of the November 16 deadline cited by the association, AIMSA expressed concern over the prolonged approval process and sought an early resolution to the matter.

The college has been seeking permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to commence its MBBS programme with an annual intake of 150 students for the 2026–27 academic session.