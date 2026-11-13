Kashmir Medical College MBBS Approval Row: AIMSA seeks JP Nadda's intervention as November 16 deadline nears

Srinagar: The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has appealed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda to intervene in the pending Letter of Permission (LoP) issue concerning Kashmir Medical College, Srinagar, warning that continued uncertainty could affect the academic future of more than 100 medical aspirants.
In a statement issued ahead of the November 16 deadline cited by the association, AIMSA expressed concern over the prolonged approval process and sought an early resolution to the matter.
The college has been seeking permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to commence its MBBS programme with an annual intake of 150 students for the 2026–27 academic session.
Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, President of AIMSA, said granting the necessary approval would create additional opportunities for students from Kashmir to pursue medical education within Jammu and Kashmir instead of considering institutions abroad.
He said the proposed institution could contribute to strengthening medical education infrastructure in the region and appealed for wider support towards resolving the issue.
Dr Burhan Hameed, Chief Advisor of AIMSA, expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the proposed admissions.
He said the academic future of more than 100 students should not remain uncertain because of administrative delays and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the matter.
The association has requested Union Health Minister JP Nadda to personally examine the issue and facilitate an early decision.
The approval dispute has also been the subject of proceedings before the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
On October 28, the High Court kept in abeyance the NMC's October 27 order rejecting the college's application for permission to admit 150 MBBS students.
The court directed the regulatory authorities to reconsider their decision and explore the possibility of granting conditional permission, subject to appropriate requirements.
However, the court's interim directions do not constitute final approval for the college to commence MBBS admissions.
With the November 16 deadline approaching, AIMSA has reiterated its support for the affected aspirants and called for an early decision from the authorities.
The association maintained that further uncertainty could disrupt students' academic plans.
An official update on the college's permission status is awaited. Until the required regulatory approval is confirmed, prospective applicants should rely on official NMC and counselling-authority announcements regarding admissions.