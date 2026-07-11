Kashmir Marathon to be held in Srinagar on October 25

Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI): The third edition of the Kashmir Marathon will be held in Srinagar on October 25. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday launched the official merchandise for the event.
The Kashmir Marathon is aimed at promoting sports tourism, encouraging fitness and healthy lifestyles, and showcasing Jammu and Kashmir as a premier destination for national and international sporting events.
Abdullah launched the official merchandise for the Kashmir Marathon 2026 at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here at an event organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department.
The official merchandise, comprising the marathon cap, finisher's medal and racing kit specially designed for participants, was unveiled at a brief function attended by representatives of the media and senior officers of the Tourism Department.
The chief minister also launched the promotional video for the event.
Participants in the half marathon will run through some of Srinagar's most iconic landmarks, including the Jhelum riverfront, Lal Chowk, Dalgate and the scenic Boulevard along Dal Lake.
Full marathon runners will continue towards Hazratbal and Kashmir University.
The marathon covers a combination of flat and hilly stretches, offering both a scenic and challenging experience for participants.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah said the marathon is much more than a sporting competition and forms an important part of the government's broader strategy to diversify tourism in J-K.
"Marathon is an event in itself. We are trying to increase tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Tourism is not limited to destination weddings or conferences. We want to give recognition to the many unique experiences that Jammu and Kashmir offers, including skiing, the gondola, white-water rafting, fishing and other adventure activities," he said.
Abdullah said the government is striving to establish the Kashmir Marathon as one of the country's flagship sporting events on the lines of renowned marathons held in Delhi, Mumbai, Ladakh and other parts of the country.
"I have seen marathons in Delhi, Mumbai and several other states and Union territories. Today, runners from across the country and the world participate in the Ladakh Marathon. We want the Kashmir Marathon and the Jammu Half Marathon to attain the same stature and recognition," he said.
Highlighting the wider significance of the event, Abdullah said the marathon sends a powerful message about the valley's peaceful environment and hospitality.
"The positive message of the marathon is that Kashmir is comfortable, safe and welcoming for everyone. We want people from across the country and around the world to come here, participate and experience Kashmir," he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.