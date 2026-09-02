Kashmir Crime Branch books five persons for fake appointment, transfer orders in Education Department

Srinagar, Kashmir (PTI): The Economics Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has booked five persons for fake appointment, transfer and relieving orders in the Education Department, officials said.
The specialised police unit filed a chargesheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam against the five accused, the officials said.
They identified the accused as Nisar Ahmad Bhat, Shakir Gull, Sheikh Ruhail Ahmad, Mohammad Ayaz Rather, and Tanveer Ahmad Rather.
The case emanated from a communication received from the Director, School Education Kashmir, revealing that three persons had joined as teachers in Zone Nagam, Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam, on the basis of purported transfer or adjustment orders allegedly issued by the Director, School Education, Kashmir, the officials said.
Accordingly a probe had been ordered and during investigation, it was found that the said orders bore forged signatures, order numbers and dispatch/endorsement numbers, they added.
Records obtained from the Zonal Education Officer Nagam and CEO Budgam confirmed that Mohammad Ayaz Rather, Sheikh Ruhail Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad Rather had been transferred or adjusted on the basis of the documents, the officials said.
They said the verification from the Directorate further established that its order book had been closed as on December 31, 2019, proving the order and endorsement numbers to be fictitious.
During the investigation, it was found that these three accused individuals had never been appointed anywhere in the Education Department, the officials added.
The investigation further revealed that Bhat (teacher) and Gull acted as facilitators. Bhat allegedly arranged the means and machinery for fabrication and printing of forged official documents, the officials said.
The allegations were found proved and the chargesheet was accordingly presented before the Court for judicial determination, they said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.