Special entry for women announced at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Women’s Day

Varanasi: Devotees visiting the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on March 8 will witness a special initiative dedicated to women as the temple administration has announced exclusive darshan arrangements to mark International Women's Day.



According to an official order issued by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board, women devotees will be provided free entry through Gate No. 4-B at the temple complex on the occasion. The arrangement aims to ensure a smooth and convenient darshan experience for women visiting the revered shrine of Lord Vishwanath.



Under the special facility, all women- whether residents of Varanasi or visitors from other parts of the country, will be allowed to enter the temple through the designated gate without any ticket or fee. The initiative has been introduced to honour the spirit of International Women's Day and recognise the importance of the divine feminine force.