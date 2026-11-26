New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI): The fifth edition of the cultural and educational exchange programme Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0) will be held from November 28 on the theme 'Thirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let us learn Thirukkural', Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.
"From ancient times to the present day, India has always been one. Culturally, India has always been united. Keeping in mind the close historical ties between Tamil Nadu in the south and Kashi in the north, the prime minister conceptualised this initiative in 2022 under the guiding principle of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," Joshi said at a press conference.
"It was launched to remind the younger generation of these connections and reaffirm India's cultural unity. Four editions have been held so far, each based on a specific theme. The theme of the fifth edition is 'Thirukkural Payilvom', which means 'Let us learn Thirukkural'. The two-line couplets written by Thiruvalluvar contain profound messages, and this edition will focus on studying the literary work," he added.
The programme will culminate on December 12.
The theme of the fourth edition was 'Tamil Karkalam', meaning 'Let us learn Tamil'.
The third edition focused on the contribution of sage Agastya, while the second featured live speech translation and the first included eight days of heritage visits.
"This time, 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu will participate in the event in seven groups of 200 each. They include students, teachers, writers, media professionals, farmers and people from allied sectors, professionals, artists, women and spiritual scholars. Participants from various walks of life will be part of the programme," Joshi said.
The event is organised by the Ministry of Higher Education in collaboration with IIT Madras; Banaras Hindu University (BHU); Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai; Uttar Pradesh Government and Ministries of Culture, Railways, School Education, Tourism, Textiles, Food Processing Industries, Information & Broadcasting, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, etc.
The first edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam was held in 2022, and over the last four editions, it facilitated meaningful exchanges of knowledge, language, traditions and lived experiences between the two regions.
(PTI)
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