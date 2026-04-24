Kasaragod Medical College Hostel to be ready within a month

Kasaragod: The student's hostel at Kasaragod Government Medical College Hospital premises in Ukkinadka would be ready within a month, according to district administration.
District Collector Arjun Pandian, who chaired the monthly review meeting held at the Medical College in Ukkinadka recently, issued the directives to the public works department officials to complete the hostel works within the month.
The state government commenced the first-year MBBS at Ukkinadka campus in October last year. The academic buildings for the medical college have been functioning while the hospital complex has been stalled for over many years after the construction company has dragged the state government to the court.
When the first-year MBBS course commenced, the college administration found accommodation facilities for the students at Cherkala on temporary basis.
The district administration is expediting works so that the students could be accommodated in the college campus. The wiring works for the hostels currently under construction have been completed. The construction work at the hospital building has resumed and the harbour engineering department has started constructing roads within medical college campus.
During the review meeting, the collector instructed officials to expedite the procedures for the campus compound wall and to start the construction of the main entrance immediately after completing the tender process.
He also urged the officials to expedite the administrative processes for the canteen, mortuary, liquid waste treatment plant (STP), playground, indoor court, and additional hostels at the campus. After the meeting, medical students accompanied the District Collector to visit the hostel building under construction.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.