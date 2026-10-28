Karwa Chauth 2026: Himachal schools, colleges to remain closed on October 29

Shimla: The state government has declared a public holiday for Karwa Chauth across educational institutions on October 29.

The holiday will apply to government offices, schools, colleges and universities, along with state government boards and corporations, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The notification was issued under the direction of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and signed by Additional Secretary (GAD) Harish Gaija. The government said the holiday would allow employees to celebrate the festival.

Karwa Chauth 2026: What students should know

The holiday covers educational institutions across the state, including government schools and colleges. Students should check with their respective institutions for any specific instructions regarding classes, examinations or other scheduled activities.

However, the order does not extend the holiday to commercial banks under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Banks are therefore expected to function as usual.

Why is Karwa Chauth celebrated?

Karwa Chauth is a traditional festival observed by many married Hindu women, who fast and offer prayers for the long life, health and well-being of their husbands.

The festival is marked by prayers, rituals and gatherings, with women often dressing in traditional attire and wearing ornaments. The fast is traditionally broken after the moon is sighted in the evening.

The state government's announcement means students and staff at educational institutions covered by the order can observe the festival without regular academic activities on October 29.

With inputs of ANI