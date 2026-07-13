Karur school headmistress faces disciplinary action after students shown live coverage of Chief Minister’s function

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has placed the headmistress of a government middle school in Karur under suspension for allegedly screening a live telecast of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's public function at the school, citing a violation of departmental guidelines prohibiting political events in educational institutions.

The action was taken against S. Malliga, headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School (Girls) at Krishnarayapuram in Karur district. According to the suspension order, she has been placed under suspension under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules for violating a circular issued by the School Education Department on July 9 and for alleged negligence of duty.

The move came hours after a video circulated on social media showing students watching a live screening of the Chief Minister's visit to Karur and his interaction with schoolchildren.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Rajmohan said the department had issued clear instructions prohibiting political activities in schools.

"There is no place for politics in educational institutions," the minister said in a post on social media, adding that directions had been issued to all Chief Educational Officers and school heads to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The minister said a departmental inquiry had confirmed that the headmistress had acted unilaterally in violation of official instructions, following which disciplinary action was initiated.

The circular issued on July 9 states that, except for official government programmes, schools should not host or organise birthday celebrations, political events or programmes involving political parties or private organisations that interact with students directly.