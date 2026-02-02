Karnataka’s share of Central tax up, but measly

BENGALURU: Even as the ruling Congress dispensation in Karnataka has expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Budget for failing to announce any state-specific schemes or special grants for irrigation projects, the sole consolation has been the Budget’s adoption of the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendation.

As per the Budget, Karnataka’s share in the Central tax pool has been increased to 4.13 per cent under the 16th Finance Commission, up from 3.64 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission.

This enhancement of 0.49 percentage points is expected to add around Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore annually to the State’s exchequer.

The additional resources are likely to ease the fiscal burden, particularly as the State is committed to spending nearly Rs 59,000 crore every year on its five guarantee schemes.