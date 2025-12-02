Karnataka’s mid-day meal workers go on indefinite stir

BENGALURU: With lakhs of Anganwadi helpers and workers, mid-day meal workers and ASHA workers going on an indefinite strike across Karnataka from Monday (December 1, 2025), Anganwadi centres and mid-day meal services were impacted as they placed their demands before the central government.

For instance Anganwadi centres near the Malleswaram Police Station and Benson Town were closed as workers and helpers gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest. Similarly, agitations were organised in Mandya, Hubballi, Tumakuru and other districts.

S Varalakshmi, president, Karnataka Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said, “It was a conscious decision to go on this strike. I agree that Anganwadis centres, mid-day meal and health services have been impacted, especially in rural areas. But these workers too are paying a price as they will not be paid for the number of days they are on strike.”