Karnataka's ELEVATE NxT selects 256 DeepTech startups for support

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology (IT/BT) on Wednesday concluded the 2026 edition of ELEVATE NxT, its flagship DeepTech startup support programme under the Local Economy Accelerator Programme (LEAP).

The programme, which expanded the scope of the state’s long-running ELEVATE initiative to a national level, received 983 applications from DeepTech startups across India. Following a multi-stage evaluation process, 256 startups were selected as finalists.