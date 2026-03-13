News

Karnataka’s AI panel to ensure ethics, data security

This initiative will help Karnataka continue to lead in building an AI ecosystem that is both cutting-edge and responsible,” said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
Individuals who interact with AI are slated to have their interactions made transparent.
BENGALURU: In order to facilitate ethicality and transparency in the usage and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Karnataka government constituted a Committee on Responsible Artificial Intelligence on Thursday.

It will develop a Responsible AI policy and implementation roadmap for Karnataka, and is scheduled to submit an interim report in 60 days, and a final set of recommendations in 90 days.

“The committee brings together leading experts from industry, academia and policy to help shape a governance framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding transparency, accountability and citizen trust.

‘Responsible AI’ panel holds meet on Day one

The committee, which held its first meeting on the same day as its constitution, is chaired by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan. As per the meeting held on Thursday, the committee is tasked with developing a risk classification framework for AI systems used in governance, categorising applications based on potential impact and risk levels, and recommending a Responsible AI policy framework for adoption across government departments. This will be in alignment with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, sectoral laws and the country’s digital public infrastructure. Security of personal data will be a priority as well.

The committee is also tasked with recommending safeguards, approvals and review mechanisms for high-risk AI applications in sectors such as welfare delivery, healthcare, education, policing, recruitment, financial decision-making and public safety. Individuals who interact with AI are slated to have their interactions made transparent; for example, while using a government window such as a grievance redressal window, the user will be made aware if they are interacting with a chatbot.

On the regulatory front, the committee will also examine the implications of generative AI in the context of social media, including but not limited to content created using personal information or attributes without consent, misinformation, algorithmic amplification and potential societal or electoral manipulation. AI’s use will also likely be curtailed from unlawful surveillance, discriminatory profiling or exclusion, and automated decision-making without human oversight.

Committee members

  • Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairperson: Chairman at Axilor Ventures, co-founder of Infosys

  • Dr Manjula N, Co-chair: Secretary of Dept of Electronics, IT&BT, S&T

  • Ajay Vij, Member: Country Managing Director at Accenture India

  • Lingraju Sawkar, Member: President, Kyndryl India

  • Amith Singhee, Member: Chief Technology Officer at IBM India/South Asia

  • Sanjeev Jain, Member: Chief Operating Officer at Wipro

  • Prof. Debabrata Das, Member: Director at IIIT Bengaluru

  • Bhaskar Verma, Member: Regional Director at NASSCOM

  • Vivek Raghavan, Member: Co-founder at Sarvam AI

  • Ashok Kamath, Member: CEO at AI CoE

  • Dinesh Vijayakumar, Member: Legal Head at IBM

  • Rahul Manthan, Member: Technology, Media, and Telecom

    Head at Trilegal

  • Member Secretary: Managing Director KITS, Dept of Electronics, IT&BT

Artificial Intelligence
Karnataka government
AI policy

