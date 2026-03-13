Karnataka’s AI panel to ensure ethics, data security

BENGALURU: In order to facilitate ethicality and transparency in the usage and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Karnataka government constituted a Committee on Responsible Artificial Intelligence on Thursday.

It will develop a Responsible AI policy and implementation roadmap for Karnataka, and is scheduled to submit an interim report in 60 days, and a final set of recommendations in 90 days.

“The committee brings together leading experts from industry, academia and policy to help shape a governance framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding transparency, accountability and citizen trust.

This initiative will help Karnataka continue to lead in building an AI ecosystem that is both cutting-edge and responsible,” said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.