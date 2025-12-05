Karnataka:RCU decides to award PhD to scholar who attempted suicide after major uproar

University authorities maintained that Pol was not issued her award because she had failed to pay the mandatory convocation fee, unlike the other 26 scholars who completed both academic and administrative formalities. “She was the lone candidate who did not pay the prescribed fee,” Registrar Santosh Kamagouda clarified.

But Pol has firmly rejected this stand, alleging that senior university officials had targeted, harassed, and deliberately prevented her from receiving the prestigious degree from the Governor during the convocation. Her suicide attempt sent shockwaves across Belagavi and beyond, forcing the university to respond.



Prof. KLN Murthy forced into compulsory retirement



In a major development, the Syndicate also moved to impose compulsory retirement on Pol’s research guide, Prof. KLN Murthy of the History Department.

Pol had earlier filed a formal complaint accusing Prof. Murthy of continuous mental harassment during her research tenure. The Syndicate, while discussing the gravity of these allegations, decided that Prof. Murthy should be removed from service “in the interest of institutional integrity.”

The press conference was attended by members S. B. Dhang, J. S. Jodangi, R. M. Devaraddi, Dr. M. M. Mundargi, Prof. D. N. Patil, Rafi Bhandari, Dr. S. S. Angadi, and Prof. V. S. Shigehalli, reflecting the seriousness with which the institution is attempting to contain the crisis.

With the university now agreeing to confer the PhD, the spotlight shifts to the broader issues of scholar welfare, administrative accountability, and campus safety-concerns that this episode has brought sharply into focus.