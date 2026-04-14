Karnataka urges shift to healthier food options at official meetings

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has issued a nutrition advisory mandating healthier food in government meetings and functions. It recommends millet-based snacks, low-fat and low-sugar items, fruits, and traditional foods, while discouraging processed, fried, and sugary items. The move aims to promote preventive healthcare, hygiene, and better dietary practices in government offices.

The advisory highlights that food and beverages served in government settings often do not align with healthy nutrition standards. Stressing the World Health Organization’s definition of health as overall physical, mental, and social well-being, the department underscored the role of proper diet in achieving long-term wellness. For in-house meetings, the advisory recommends millet-based snacks, low-fat and low-sugar items, and high-fibre foods free from additives like MSG.

Fresh fruits, vegetable salads, sprouts, and roasted, unsalted nuts and seeds are encouraged. Beverages such as green tea, low-fat buttermilk, and boiled or filtered water are preferred over sugary or processed drinks. At larger government events and gatherings, departments have been directed to include at least one millet-based snack and two millet-based dishes in meals.

The use of brown rice instead of white rice, inclusion of local cuisine, and freshly prepared salads and fruits are also recommended. Where non-vegetarian food is served, lean and well-cooked meat is advised.

The advisory extends to eateries within government campuses, mandating the inclusion of millet-based foods, fresh vegetables, and boiled legumes such as chickpeas and corn.

The use of reusable metal utensils and avoidance of plastic bottles have also been emphasised. It also strongly discourages processed and fried foods, carbonated beverages, high-sugar juices, and alcohol. It also calls for maintaining strict hygiene in food preparation and service.

The advisory also noted that departments are expected to adopt and promote these practices actively. The move is also aimed at supporting local self-help groups, cottage industries, and sustainable food systems, marking a shift towards healthier and more responsible consumption in government institutions.