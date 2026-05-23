Karnataka urges NCERT to include groundwater chapter in school textbooks

BENGALURU: To address future water challenges, Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Minister NS Boseraju said the state has written to the central government and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include a comprehensive chapter on “groundwater” in textbooks as part of the curriculum revisions being undertaken under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The present Class 10 NCERT Social Science textbook Contemporary India-II contains a chapter on “Water Resources”, but the content focuses predominantly on surface water, giving limited attention to groundwater, despite its growing importance in India’s water security, he said.