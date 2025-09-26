Karnataka unveils Skill Development Policy 2025-32 to boost youth education and employability

The Karnataka state cabinet on Thursday, September 25, approved the Karnataka State Skill Development Policy 2025-32, aimed at consolidating all skill development initiatives under a unified framework.

The seven-year policy comes with an estimated budget of Rs 4,432.5 crore, designed to address the growing demand for a skilled workforce at the state, national, and global levels, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Background: Fragmented skilling efforts

Before the policy, skill development programs in Karnataka were scattered across multiple departments, resulting in fragmented efforts.

To streamline initiatives, the state had established the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood on September 24, 2016. Its goal was to converge resources and facilities under one umbrella, ensuring coordinated and effective skill training.

Policy objectives

The new policy sets ambitious targets and outlines key strategies:

-Economic positioning: Transform Karnataka into a premier hub for skilled talent, supporting the state’s goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2032.

-Lifelong learning: Promote reskilling and upskilling to keep pace with evolving technologies and industry requirements.

-Vocational education integration: Embed vocational learning into school curricula, higher education, and university programs through credit-based modules.

-Industry collaboration: Strengthen partnerships with industries via apprenticeships, industry-led training, and adoption of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

-Equity and inclusivity: Focus on women, persons with disabilities, marginalised communities, urban poor, and informal sector workers.

-Infrastructure development: Modernise ITIs, expand Government Tool & Training Centres (GTTCs), and establish skill hubs in both rural and urban areas.

-Digital transformation: Leverage AI and digital tools for training, assessment, and career guidance through a unified digital platform.