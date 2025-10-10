Karnataka UGC-qualified guest lecturers demand implementation of HC order

UGC-qualified guest lecturers in Karnataka under the All Karnataka State Students Association (AKSSA) submitted a memorandum to the Higher Education Department on Thursday, demanding the implementation of the High Court order that directed the government to prioritise qualified candidates in the appointment of college faculty.

“For two years, UGC-eligible candidates have been denied their rightful opportunities in the guest lecturer selection process. Following the High Court’s verdict on October 8, 2025, we urge the authorities to promptly uphold the judgment and commence re-counselling for the 20,504 qualified candidates to fill 10,303 positions,” read the memorandum.

The action follows the State Government’s decision on September 30 to extend the contracts of non-qualified guest lecturers, letting them continue teaching without the required UGC qualifications. The lecturers challenged this decision in court, which gave a ruling in their favour.

“We challenged that in court, and the case was dismissed in our favour. So, now we have to submit a request or memorandum asking the government to consider it and start fresh counselling for UGC-qualified candidates,” said Shivu S, a lecturer.

“Even though the court has ruled in favour of UGC-qualified teachers, the government is still continuing non-qualified ones. Qualified candidates are outside without jobs, and non-qualified teachers are working , it’s completely unfair,” he added.