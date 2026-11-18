Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in India for the 2026–27 academic year, with 8,998 seats across MD, MS and diploma courses, according to the revised PG medical seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The updated matrix lists 68,305 postgraduate broad-speciality seats across the country, up from 58,522 in the earlier version. The revision adds 9,783 seats, marking an increase of around 16.7 per cent, Jagran Josh reported.

The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) published the revised PG medical seat matrix on November 6, incorporating additional seats approved through increased intake in existing postgraduate courses and the introduction of new courses at medical institutions.