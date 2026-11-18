Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in India for the 2026–27 academic year, with 8,998 seats across MD, MS and diploma courses, according to the revised PG medical seat matrix released by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
The updated matrix lists 68,305 postgraduate broad-speciality seats across the country, up from 58,522 in the earlier version. The revision adds 9,783 seats, marking an increase of around 16.7 per cent, Jagran Josh reported.
The NMC's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) published the revised PG medical seat matrix on November 6, incorporating additional seats approved through increased intake in existing postgraduate courses and the introduction of new courses at medical institutions.
Which states have the highest number of PG medical seats?
The revised figures show Karnataka leading with 8,998 seats, followed by Maharashtra with 7,682, Uttar Pradesh with 6,983, Tamil Nadu with 6,819 and Telangana with 4,417.
Together, these five states account for more than half of India's total postgraduate broad-speciality seats.
Of the 9,783 additional seats, government medical colleges account for 4,373, while private medical colleges received 4,148 and deemed universities 1,262 seats each.
MD General Medicine accounts for the highest number of postgraduate seats in Karnataka, with 921. It is followed by MD Anaesthesiology with 803 seats and MS General Surgery with 789, Siksha reports.
Other major specialities include MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology (681), MD Paediatrics (680), MS Orthopaedics (624) and MD Radio-Diagnosis/Radiology (553). The state's 8,998 seats are spread across 38 specialities.
Radiology accounts for 3,768 seats nationally
The revised NMC PG medical seat matrix lists 3,768 MD Radio-Diagnosis/Radiology seats across India, along with 17 Diploma in Radiodiagnosis seats.
Karnataka has the highest number of MD Radio-Diagnosis/Radiology seats, at 553, followed by Maharashtra with 433, Uttar Pradesh with 374 and Tamil Nadu with 362. The 17 diploma seats are distributed across six states, with Bihar and Gujarat accounting for five each.
The NMC has directed medical colleges to admit students only against their approved seat intake and asked counselling authorities to follow the updated matrix for the 2026–27 admission process. The Commission has also stated that the matrix remains subject to further revision, wherever necessary.